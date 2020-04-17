All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

2865 PELHAM AVENUE

2865 Pelham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2865 Pelham Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful townhouse in a quiet area near park -- hardwood floors, central air, parking pad, near park and schools, quiet area. Move-in ready. Vouchers considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have any available units?
2865 PELHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2865 PELHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2865 PELHAM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 PELHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
