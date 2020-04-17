Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2865 PELHAM AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2865 PELHAM AVENUE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2865 PELHAM AVENUE
2865 Pelham Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2865 Pelham Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful townhouse in a quiet area near park -- hardwood floors, central air, parking pad, near park and schools, quiet area. Move-in ready. Vouchers considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have any available units?
2865 PELHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2865 PELHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2865 PELHAM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 PELHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2865 PELHAM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2865 PELHAM AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brooke Court
6103 Bellona Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21212
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland