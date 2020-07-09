All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 12 2020 at 11:38 PM

2848 Bookert Drive

2848 Bookert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2848 Bookert Drive, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom 1 bath with hardwood floors, central air and washer dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Bookert Drive have any available units?
2848 Bookert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 Bookert Drive have?
Some of 2848 Bookert Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 Bookert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Bookert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Bookert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2848 Bookert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2848 Bookert Drive offer parking?
No, 2848 Bookert Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2848 Bookert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2848 Bookert Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Bookert Drive have a pool?
No, 2848 Bookert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2848 Bookert Drive have accessible units?
No, 2848 Bookert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Bookert Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 Bookert Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

