Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring -Breakfast Bar in Dining Room -Deck off of Kitchen -Finished Basement with Recess Lighting -Carpet Flooring on Top Level -Quiet Block -Walking Distance to Public Transit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2836 Ellicott Driveway have any available units?
2836 Ellicott Driveway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 Ellicott Driveway have?
Some of 2836 Ellicott Driveway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Ellicott Driveway currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Ellicott Driveway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Ellicott Driveway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 Ellicott Driveway is pet friendly.
Does 2836 Ellicott Driveway offer parking?
No, 2836 Ellicott Driveway does not offer parking.
Does 2836 Ellicott Driveway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 Ellicott Driveway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Ellicott Driveway have a pool?
No, 2836 Ellicott Driveway does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Ellicott Driveway have accessible units?
No, 2836 Ellicott Driveway does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Ellicott Driveway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Ellicott Driveway does not have units with dishwashers.
