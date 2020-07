Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This stunning contemporary home combines modern amenities and sleek finishes! Featuring new flooring and fresh paint throughout, this light filled home features main level open first floor with updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite, breakfast bar, half bath, access to rear yard Upper level includes custom hall bath with skylight, and three spacious bedrooms. Fully finished lower level includes fourth bedroom, full bath, laundry, new HVAC and new roof! This is a must see!