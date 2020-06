Amenities

Location, Location,Location! This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath 3rd floor apartment is perfect for your Canton experience! Huge windows in both bedrooms give tons of natural light with a beautiful open kitchen complete with granite countertops and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in the unit. Huge rooftop deck as well with amazing views of the whole city!! Located just off Canton square, you will be walking distance to everything! Ready for you to move right in!