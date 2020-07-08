All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2830 E Madison St

2830 East Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2830 East Madison Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Basement with full kitchen and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 E Madison St have any available units?
2830 E Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2830 E Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
2830 E Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 E Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 2830 E Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2830 E Madison St offer parking?
No, 2830 E Madison St does not offer parking.
Does 2830 E Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 E Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 E Madison St have a pool?
No, 2830 E Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 2830 E Madison St have accessible units?
No, 2830 E Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 E Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 E Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 E Madison St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2830 E Madison St has units with air conditioning.

