All apartments in Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
2830 E Madison St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2830 E Madison St
2830 East Madison Street
No Longer Available
Location
2830 East Madison Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Basement with full kitchen and bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2830 E Madison St have any available units?
2830 E Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2830 E Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
2830 E Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 E Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 2830 E Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2830 E Madison St offer parking?
No, 2830 E Madison St does not offer parking.
Does 2830 E Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 E Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 E Madison St have a pool?
No, 2830 E Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 2830 E Madison St have accessible units?
No, 2830 E Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 E Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 E Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 E Madison St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2830 E Madison St has units with air conditioning.
