Baltimore, MD
2827 St Paul St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM
2827 St Paul St
2827 Saint Paul Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2827 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Charles Village
Property Highlights
-Refinished Hardwood Floors
-Spacious Rooms
-Reserved Parking
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4403741)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2827 St Paul St have any available units?
2827 St Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2827 St Paul St have?
Some of 2827 St Paul St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2827 St Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
2827 St Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 St Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 St Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 2827 St Paul St offer parking?
Yes, 2827 St Paul St offers parking.
Does 2827 St Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 St Paul St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 St Paul St have a pool?
No, 2827 St Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 2827 St Paul St have accessible units?
No, 2827 St Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 St Paul St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 St Paul St does not have units with dishwashers.
