2817 N Howard St Unit 1
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM
1 of 24
2817 N Howard St Unit 1
2817 N Howard St
No Longer Available
Location
2817 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Remington
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Charles Village
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Parking Pad
-Washer & Dryer
-Storage Shed in Backyard
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5274143)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 have any available units?
2817 N Howard St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 have?
Some of 2817 N Howard St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2817 N Howard St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 N Howard St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
