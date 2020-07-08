Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2816 W. Mulberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2816 W. Mulberry Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2816 W. Mulberry Street
2816 West Mulberry Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2816 West Mulberry Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District
Amenities
in unit laundry
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom, 1 bath THS with open floor plan. New carpet, fresh paint, gas heat washer/dryer, and full basement. Convenient to public transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have any available units?
2816 W. Mulberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have?
Some of 2816 W. Mulberry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2816 W. Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2816 W. Mulberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 W. Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2816 W. Mulberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 2816 W. Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 W. Mulberry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 2816 W. Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 2816 W. Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 W. Mulberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland