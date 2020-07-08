All apartments in Baltimore
2816 W. Mulberry Street

2816 West Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2816 West Mulberry Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom, 1 bath THS with open floor plan. New carpet, fresh paint, gas heat washer/dryer, and full basement. Convenient to public transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have any available units?
2816 W. Mulberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have?
Some of 2816 W. Mulberry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 W. Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2816 W. Mulberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 W. Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2816 W. Mulberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 2816 W. Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 W. Mulberry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 2816 W. Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 2816 W. Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 W. Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 W. Mulberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

