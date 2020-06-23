Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2816 DILLON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2816 DILLON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2816 DILLON STREET
2816 Dillon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2816 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this location and the parking spot in rear of house stainless app wood floors all tile bathrooms also house will be repainted and carpets cleaned professionally
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2816 DILLON STREET have any available units?
2816 DILLON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2816 DILLON STREET have?
Some of 2816 DILLON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2816 DILLON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2816 DILLON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 DILLON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2816 DILLON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2816 DILLON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2816 DILLON STREET offers parking.
Does 2816 DILLON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 DILLON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 DILLON STREET have a pool?
No, 2816 DILLON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2816 DILLON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2816 DILLON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 DILLON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 DILLON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland