All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2816 DILLON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2816 DILLON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2816 DILLON STREET

2816 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2816 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this location and the parking spot in rear of house stainless app wood floors all tile bathrooms also house will be repainted and carpets cleaned professionally

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 DILLON STREET have any available units?
2816 DILLON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 DILLON STREET have?
Some of 2816 DILLON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 DILLON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2816 DILLON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 DILLON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2816 DILLON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2816 DILLON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2816 DILLON STREET offers parking.
Does 2816 DILLON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 DILLON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 DILLON STREET have a pool?
No, 2816 DILLON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2816 DILLON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2816 DILLON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 DILLON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 DILLON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland