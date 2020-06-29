All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2815 KENNEDY AVENUE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

2815 KENNEDY AVENUE

2815 Kennedy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2815 Kennedy Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful and big 3BR 1BA porch front home. Large living room and dining room. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Great rental home. Rent includes water. Close to transportation, shopping and dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE have any available units?
2815 KENNEDY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2815 KENNEDY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 KENNEDY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland