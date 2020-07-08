2812 WOODBROOK AVENUE

Beautifully renovated 3BR 2BA home. Large living room and dining room. Open Floor plan. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Great rental home. RENT INCLUDES WATER! Close to transportation, shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
