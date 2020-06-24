2811 THE ALAMEDA

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This home is waiting for you! Vouchers are accepted on this home and welcomed by the owner. From the moment you walk-in, you will see the large living/dining room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, counter tops, tiled back splash, and appliances and more than enough space for a high top table. The upper level boasts three bedrooms with brand new flooring and the full bath with new a new vanity. The lower level is an open space and perfect for storage. The home is freshly painted and is complete with blinds. The front porch is going to be perfect for relaxing times. Must use listing brokers application and lease. Make this your new home today.