Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:55 AM

2811 THE ALAMEDA

Location

2811 the Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
This home is waiting for you! Vouchers are accepted on this home and welcomed by the owner. From the moment you walk-in, you will see the large living/dining room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, counter tops, tiled back splash, and appliances and more than enough space for a high top table. The upper level boasts three bedrooms with brand new flooring and the full bath with new a new vanity. The lower level is an open space and perfect for storage. The home is freshly painted and is complete with blinds. The front porch is going to be perfect for relaxing times. Must use listing brokers application and lease. Make this your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 THE ALAMEDA have any available units?
2811 THE ALAMEDA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 THE ALAMEDA have?
Some of 2811 THE ALAMEDA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 THE ALAMEDA currently offering any rent specials?
2811 THE ALAMEDA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 THE ALAMEDA pet-friendly?
No, 2811 THE ALAMEDA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2811 THE ALAMEDA offer parking?
No, 2811 THE ALAMEDA does not offer parking.
Does 2811 THE ALAMEDA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 THE ALAMEDA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 THE ALAMEDA have a pool?
No, 2811 THE ALAMEDA does not have a pool.
Does 2811 THE ALAMEDA have accessible units?
No, 2811 THE ALAMEDA does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 THE ALAMEDA have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 THE ALAMEDA does not have units with dishwashers.
