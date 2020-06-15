2810 E NORTHERN PARKWAY E

2810 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21214 North Harford Road
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready to move in detached home with large rooms and brand new appliances. new bathroom and freshly painted through out. New ceiling fans and lighting, decorative fireplace, high ceilings, huge front porch and large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
