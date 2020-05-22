•3BR 1BATH townhouse in the Lakeland neighborhood of Baltimore City •Vinyl flooring on mail level; Wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor •Kitchen amenities include gas stove, refrigerator, and microwave •Washer & Dryer in unit •NO BASEMENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2808 Ganley Drive have any available units?
2808 Ganley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 Ganley Drive have?
Some of 2808 Ganley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Ganley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Ganley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.