Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM
2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE
2804 East Fairmount Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2804 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
adorable 3bed 3.5 home with all bells and whistles. perfect roommate house. 1 parking pad in the rear! close to a myriad of dining destinations, Patterson Park, I95 Hopkins and so much more !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have any available units?
2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE offers parking.
Does 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have a pool?
No, 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have accessible units?
No, 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
