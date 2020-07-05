All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

2804 E FAIRMOUNT AVE

2804 East Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2804 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
adorable 3bed 3.5 home with all bells and whistles. perfect roommate house. 1 parking pad in the rear! close to a myriad of dining destinations, Patterson Park, I95 Hopkins and so much more !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

