All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:59 AM

2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE

2802 Suffolk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2802 Suffolk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
great location. between Mondawin and Cold spring metro stations. Perfect location near everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have any available units?
2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland