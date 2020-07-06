Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE
2802 Suffolk Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2802 Suffolk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
great location. between Mondawin and Cold spring metro stations. Perfect location near everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have any available units?
2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 SUFFOLK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
