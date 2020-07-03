Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2788 The Alameda
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:44 AM
2788 The Alameda
2788 the Alameda
·
No Longer Available
Location
2788 the Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available immediately, nicely updated with granite countertops and finished basement. Water included with rent. No previous evictions permitted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2788 The Alameda have any available units?
2788 The Alameda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2788 The Alameda currently offering any rent specials?
2788 The Alameda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2788 The Alameda pet-friendly?
No, 2788 The Alameda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2788 The Alameda offer parking?
No, 2788 The Alameda does not offer parking.
Does 2788 The Alameda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2788 The Alameda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2788 The Alameda have a pool?
No, 2788 The Alameda does not have a pool.
Does 2788 The Alameda have accessible units?
No, 2788 The Alameda does not have accessible units.
Does 2788 The Alameda have units with dishwashers?
No, 2788 The Alameda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2788 The Alameda have units with air conditioning?
No, 2788 The Alameda does not have units with air conditioning.
