Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2761 Baker Street - 2
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:08 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2761 Baker Street - 2
2761 Baker Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2761 Baker Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Northwest Community
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!
Come take a look at unit 2 at Baker Street. Contact us for more information and a private showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2761 Baker Street - 2 have any available units?
2761 Baker Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2761 Baker Street - 2 have?
Some of 2761 Baker Street - 2's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2761 Baker Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2761 Baker Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2761 Baker Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2761 Baker Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2761 Baker Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 2761 Baker Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2761 Baker Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2761 Baker Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2761 Baker Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 2761 Baker Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2761 Baker Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2761 Baker Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2761 Baker Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2761 Baker Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
