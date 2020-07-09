All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2760 The Alameda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2760 The Alameda
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

2760 The Alameda

2760 Maryland Highway 542 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2760 Maryland Highway 542, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fresh paint, new floors, new kitchen, granite tops and new appliances.
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with one more room at finished basement. Call or text today for showing at 443-500-7502

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 The Alameda have any available units?
2760 The Alameda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2760 The Alameda currently offering any rent specials?
2760 The Alameda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 The Alameda pet-friendly?
No, 2760 The Alameda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2760 The Alameda offer parking?
No, 2760 The Alameda does not offer parking.
Does 2760 The Alameda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 The Alameda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 The Alameda have a pool?
No, 2760 The Alameda does not have a pool.
Does 2760 The Alameda have accessible units?
No, 2760 The Alameda does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 The Alameda have units with dishwashers?
No, 2760 The Alameda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2760 The Alameda have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2760 The Alameda has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland