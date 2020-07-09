Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
2760 The Alameda
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 1
2760 The Alameda
2760 Maryland Highway 542
·
No Longer Available
2760 Maryland Highway 542, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Fresh paint, new floors, new kitchen, granite tops and new appliances.
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with one more room at finished basement. Call or text today for showing at 443-500-7502
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 2760 The Alameda have any available units?
2760 The Alameda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2760 The Alameda currently offering any rent specials?
2760 The Alameda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 The Alameda pet-friendly?
No, 2760 The Alameda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2760 The Alameda offer parking?
No, 2760 The Alameda does not offer parking.
Does 2760 The Alameda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 The Alameda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 The Alameda have a pool?
No, 2760 The Alameda does not have a pool.
Does 2760 The Alameda have accessible units?
No, 2760 The Alameda does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 The Alameda have units with dishwashers?
No, 2760 The Alameda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2760 The Alameda have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2760 The Alameda has units with air conditioning.
