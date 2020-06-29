Rent Calculator
2749 Bookert Dr
2749 Bookert Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2749 Bookert Drive, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quiet area Cherry Hill - Property Id: 163187
Updated two story updated house with basement and covered front porch. All new carpet, washer & dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163187p
Property Id 163187
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5187057)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2749 Bookert Dr have any available units?
2749 Bookert Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2749 Bookert Dr have?
Some of 2749 Bookert Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2749 Bookert Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2749 Bookert Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 Bookert Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2749 Bookert Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2749 Bookert Dr offer parking?
No, 2749 Bookert Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2749 Bookert Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2749 Bookert Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 Bookert Dr have a pool?
No, 2749 Bookert Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2749 Bookert Dr have accessible units?
No, 2749 Bookert Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 Bookert Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2749 Bookert Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
