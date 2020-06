Amenities

Move right into this massive gut renovated 1 bdrm/1 bath. Brand new kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher, luxury bathroom, and laundry inside the unit. Enjoy central A/C, LED lighting, video entry system, custom closets. Close to everything, Mt Vernon, Station North, Johns Hopkins, and more.



Call 443-320-1803 for information.



Tenant pays for electric, owners pay for water.

1 Year lease min.

1 month security deposit.

Cats allowed, sorry no dogs.

Multifamily Building