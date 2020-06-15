All apartments in Baltimore
2738 Kinsey Ave

2738 Kinsey Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2738 Kinsey Ave, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1400 sq. ft. home has hardwood floors, central A/C, central heat. private porch in the rear yard. The living room and dining room are an open floor plan so when youre entertaining your guests they feel even more at home! Come check it out!
Rooms and Interior

Hardwood floors
Living room
Basement

Kitchen and Bath

Hardwood cabinets
Refrigerator
Stove / oven

Utilities and Extras

Central heat
Street parking
Not furnished

Building and Surroundings

Back porch
Porch
Private porch

Lease Terms

Pets negotiable
Tenant pays all utilities
One year lease
No smoking
No section 8
Lawn care not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 Kinsey Ave have any available units?
2738 Kinsey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2738 Kinsey Ave have?
Some of 2738 Kinsey Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 Kinsey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2738 Kinsey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 Kinsey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2738 Kinsey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2738 Kinsey Ave offer parking?
No, 2738 Kinsey Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2738 Kinsey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 Kinsey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 Kinsey Ave have a pool?
No, 2738 Kinsey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2738 Kinsey Ave have accessible units?
No, 2738 Kinsey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 Kinsey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2738 Kinsey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
