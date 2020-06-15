2738 Kinsey Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1400 sq. ft. home has hardwood floors, central A/C, central heat. private porch in the rear yard. The living room and dining room are an open floor plan so when youre entertaining your guests they feel even more at home! Come check it out!

Rooms and Interior



Hardwood floors

Living room

Basement



Kitchen and Bath



Hardwood cabinets

Refrigerator

Stove / oven



Utilities and Extras



Central heat

Street parking

Not furnished



Building and Surroundings



Back porch

Porch

Private porch



Lease Terms



Pets negotiable

Tenant pays all utilities

One year lease

No smoking

No section 8

Lawn care not included