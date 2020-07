Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Huge 2 bedroom Charles Village apartment with gleaming new kitchen and bathroom. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances - including a dishwasher!



New bathroom with double sink and massive shower. All this, yet historic features like the fireplace mantel and bay windows with pocket shutters have been maintained.



Off-street parking available.



Tenants pay gas and electric.



Cats considered with fee and deposit.