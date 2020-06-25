Rent Calculator
2735 DILLON STREET
2735 DILLON STREET
2735 Dillon Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2735 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
Location Location nice home granite tops eat in kitchen very secure back yard hard wood flooring carpet in bedrooms floating stairs dont miss out please no showing before 12:00 tenant is a teacher
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2735 DILLON STREET have any available units?
2735 DILLON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2735 DILLON STREET have?
Some of 2735 DILLON STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2735 DILLON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2735 DILLON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 DILLON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2735 DILLON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2735 DILLON STREET offer parking?
No, 2735 DILLON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2735 DILLON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 DILLON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 DILLON STREET have a pool?
No, 2735 DILLON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2735 DILLON STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 2735 DILLON STREET has accessible units.
Does 2735 DILLON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 DILLON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
