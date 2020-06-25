All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2735 DILLON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2735 DILLON STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

2735 DILLON STREET

2735 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2735 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
Location Location nice home granite tops eat in kitchen very secure back yard hard wood flooring carpet in bedrooms floating stairs dont miss out please no showing before 12:00 tenant is a teacher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 DILLON STREET have any available units?
2735 DILLON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 DILLON STREET have?
Some of 2735 DILLON STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 DILLON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2735 DILLON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 DILLON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2735 DILLON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2735 DILLON STREET offer parking?
No, 2735 DILLON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2735 DILLON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 DILLON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 DILLON STREET have a pool?
No, 2735 DILLON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2735 DILLON STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 2735 DILLON STREET has accessible units.
Does 2735 DILLON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 DILLON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland