Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

2733 Rittenhouse Ave

2733 Rittenhouse Avenue · (410) 354-1801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2733 Rittenhouse Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Freshly painted throughout. Relax in your own private front and back yard. Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train). We are pet friendly. Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor or in the Military. Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Rittenhouse Ave have any available units?
2733 Rittenhouse Ave has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2733 Rittenhouse Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Rittenhouse Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Rittenhouse Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 Rittenhouse Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2733 Rittenhouse Ave offer parking?
No, 2733 Rittenhouse Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2733 Rittenhouse Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Rittenhouse Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Rittenhouse Ave have a pool?
No, 2733 Rittenhouse Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Rittenhouse Ave have accessible units?
No, 2733 Rittenhouse Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Rittenhouse Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Rittenhouse Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Rittenhouse Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Rittenhouse Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
