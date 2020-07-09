All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:44 PM

2733 Edmondson Ave

2733 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2733 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautifully updated end of row home offers a completely renovated 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, fresh hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances.
This home is located on Montpelier

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Edmondson Ave have any available units?
2733 Edmondson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2733 Edmondson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Edmondson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Edmondson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Edmondson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2733 Edmondson Ave offer parking?
No, 2733 Edmondson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2733 Edmondson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Edmondson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Edmondson Ave have a pool?
No, 2733 Edmondson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Edmondson Ave have accessible units?
No, 2733 Edmondson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Edmondson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Edmondson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Edmondson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Edmondson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

