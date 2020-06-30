Renovated Town Home in Belair-Edison Near Clifton Park - Quiet street. Wood floors throughout. Separate Dining Room. Galley style functional kitchen. Finished basement with laundry and full bath. Generous sized bedrooms. Fenced back yard. Central air and heat.
Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly fee.
2BR vouchers welcome.
(RLNE2506767)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2733 Brendan Ave have any available units?
2733 Brendan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 Brendan Ave have?
Some of 2733 Brendan Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Brendan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Brendan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Brendan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 Brendan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2733 Brendan Ave offer parking?
No, 2733 Brendan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2733 Brendan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Brendan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Brendan Ave have a pool?
No, 2733 Brendan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Brendan Ave have accessible units?
No, 2733 Brendan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Brendan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Brendan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
