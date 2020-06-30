2733 Brendan Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Town Home in Belair-Edison Near Clifton Park - Quiet street.

Wood floors throughout.

Separate Dining Room.

Galley style functional kitchen.

Finished basement with laundry and full bath.

Generous sized bedrooms.

Fenced back yard.

Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly fee.



2BR vouchers welcome.



(RLNE2506767)