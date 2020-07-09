Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2729 Harlem Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2729 Harlem Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2729 Harlem Ave
2729 Harlem Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2729 Harlem Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5806067)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2729 Harlem Ave have any available units?
2729 Harlem Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2729 Harlem Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Harlem Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Harlem Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2729 Harlem Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2729 Harlem Ave offer parking?
No, 2729 Harlem Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2729 Harlem Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 Harlem Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Harlem Ave have a pool?
No, 2729 Harlem Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Harlem Ave have accessible units?
No, 2729 Harlem Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Harlem Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 Harlem Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2729 Harlem Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2729 Harlem Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland