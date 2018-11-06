All apartments in Baltimore
2728 W Fairmount Ave
2728 W Fairmount Ave

2728 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2728 West Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Covered Porch front Town Home in Shipley Hill (West Baltimore City) - Fresh and clean! 2BR + Den. Recent remodel with hardwood floors on main level. Brand new carpet on upper level. Fresh paint throughout. Main level powder room. Partially finished basement with storage and laundry room (Washer/dryer included). Fenced rear yard. Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

2BR housing vouchers welcome.

(RLNE4805306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 W Fairmount Ave have any available units?
2728 W Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 W Fairmount Ave have?
Some of 2728 W Fairmount Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 W Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2728 W Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 W Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 W Fairmount Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2728 W Fairmount Ave offer parking?
No, 2728 W Fairmount Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2728 W Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728 W Fairmount Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 W Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 2728 W Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2728 W Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 2728 W Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 W Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 W Fairmount Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
