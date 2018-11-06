2728 W Fairmount Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Covered Porch front Town Home in Shipley Hill (West Baltimore City) - Fresh and clean! 2BR + Den. Recent remodel with hardwood floors on main level. Brand new carpet on upper level. Fresh paint throughout. Main level powder room. Partially finished basement with storage and laundry room (Washer/dryer included). Fenced rear yard. Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



2BR housing vouchers welcome.



(RLNE4805306)