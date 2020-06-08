All apartments in Baltimore
2727 Hudson St.

2727 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
2727 Hudson St. Available 04/15/20 2727 Hudson St/ 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Canton - This dynamic 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse in the heart of Canton is designed perfectly. The open concept of the living room leads right into the renovated kitchen. The kitchen provides beautiful bright white cabinets complimented by the black granite counter top. Throughout the home you will notice the sleek hardwood floors except in one bedroom. There is plenty of closet space and natural lighting. There is a roof top deck with gorgeous views of the city. Available Mid-April $2350.00 + utilities

Roof Top Deck
Unfinished Basement
Renovated Kitchen
Hardwood Floors

(RLNE4152953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Hudson St. have any available units?
2727 Hudson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Hudson St. have?
Some of 2727 Hudson St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Hudson St. currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Hudson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Hudson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Hudson St. is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Hudson St. offer parking?
No, 2727 Hudson St. does not offer parking.
Does 2727 Hudson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Hudson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Hudson St. have a pool?
No, 2727 Hudson St. does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Hudson St. have accessible units?
No, 2727 Hudson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Hudson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Hudson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
