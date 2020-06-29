Rent Calculator
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM
1 of 3
2725 Parkwood Avenue
2725 Parkwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2725 Parkwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Woodbrook
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2725 Parkwood Ave, Baltimore, MD is a townhouse home that contains 2,014 sq ft
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2725 Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
2725 Parkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2725 Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Parkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Parkwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2725 Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2725 Parkwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Parkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2725 Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2725 Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Parkwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
