Home
Baltimore, MD
2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM
1 of 10
2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE
2720 Northshire Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2720 Northshire Drive, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
