All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE

2720 Northshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Lakeland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2720 Northshire Drive, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 NORTHSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland