Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2719 W. Fairmount Avenue
2719 West Fairmount Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
2719 West Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 full and one half bath house in West Baltimore. Large living room and kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups in the basement. Rent this home for $975.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
2719 W. Fairmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2719 W. Fairmount Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
No, 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2719 W. Fairmount Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
