Home
Baltimore, MD
2717 Miles Ave
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:44 AM
2717 Miles Ave
2717 Miles Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2717 Miles Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
Cute 2 bed 1 bath nicely updated, granite counter tops, new flooring and paint throughout. Water included in rent. Right around the corner from R House.
Call or text for showing 443-500-7502
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2717 Miles Ave have any available units?
2717 Miles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2717 Miles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Miles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Miles Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Miles Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2717 Miles Ave offer parking?
No, 2717 Miles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2717 Miles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Miles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Miles Ave have a pool?
No, 2717 Miles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Miles Ave have accessible units?
No, 2717 Miles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Miles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Miles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Miles Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Miles Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
