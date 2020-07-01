Rent Calculator
2713 Winchester St
2713 Winchester St
2713 Winchester Street
No Longer Available
Location
2713 Winchester Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom For Rent - Property Id: 206652
jcquates@yahoo.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206652
Property Id 206652
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5474721)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2713 Winchester St have any available units?
2713 Winchester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2713 Winchester St currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Winchester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Winchester St pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Winchester St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2713 Winchester St offer parking?
No, 2713 Winchester St does not offer parking.
Does 2713 Winchester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 Winchester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Winchester St have a pool?
No, 2713 Winchester St does not have a pool.
Does 2713 Winchester St have accessible units?
No, 2713 Winchester St does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Winchester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2713 Winchester St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 Winchester St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 Winchester St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
