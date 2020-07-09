All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

2713 OVERLAND AVENUE

2713 Overland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Overland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated rental available in Lauraville! Fresh paint, granite countertops, hardwood floors, kitchen island, large deck and fenced yard. Master bedroom with attached private bathroom. Available now -- vouchers welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2713 OVERLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2713 OVERLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

