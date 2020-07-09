Renovated rental available in Lauraville! Fresh paint, granite countertops, hardwood floors, kitchen island, large deck and fenced yard. Master bedroom with attached private bathroom. Available now -- vouchers welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2713 OVERLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 OVERLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2713 OVERLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.