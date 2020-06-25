Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2712 Wilkens Avenue Baltimore, MD 21223



A lovely 2-story row home offers 2 bedrooms & den with 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open character of the home. Exposed brick walls, Hardwood floors and updated kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.



Pets Considered on case-by-case



Renter pays all Utilities.



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



