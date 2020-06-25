All apartments in Baltimore
2712 Wilkens Avenue

2712 Wilkens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2712 Wilkens Avenue Baltimore, MD 21223 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A lovely 2-story row home offers 2 bedrooms & den with 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open character of the home. Exposed brick walls, Hardwood floors and updated kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4904090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Wilkens Avenue have any available units?
2712 Wilkens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 Wilkens Avenue have?
Some of 2712 Wilkens Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Wilkens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Wilkens Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Wilkens Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 Wilkens Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2712 Wilkens Avenue offer parking?
No, 2712 Wilkens Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2712 Wilkens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 Wilkens Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Wilkens Avenue have a pool?
No, 2712 Wilkens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Wilkens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2712 Wilkens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Wilkens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 Wilkens Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
