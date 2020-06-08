All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2711 Riggs Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2711 Riggs Ave
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

2711 Riggs Ave

2711 Riggs Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2711 Riggs Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Application fee is $50.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4889300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Riggs Ave have any available units?
2711 Riggs Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Riggs Ave have?
Some of 2711 Riggs Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Riggs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Riggs Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Riggs Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Riggs Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Riggs Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Riggs Ave offers parking.
Does 2711 Riggs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Riggs Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Riggs Ave have a pool?
No, 2711 Riggs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Riggs Ave have accessible units?
No, 2711 Riggs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Riggs Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Riggs Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland