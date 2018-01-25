4bdrm 1bth, finished basement and W/D Included. Hardwood flrs throughout - Lead Cert + Rental inspection completed. Available 7/1 - [Across from Westport Academy school] Move In Ready. Vouchers accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2711 MAISEL STREET have any available units?
2711 MAISEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2711 MAISEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2711 MAISEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.