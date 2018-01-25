All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 20 2019

2711 MAISEL STREET

2711 Maisel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Maisel Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4bdrm 1bth, finished basement and W/D Included. Hardwood flrs throughout - Lead Cert + Rental inspection completed. Available 7/1 - [Across from Westport Academy school] Move In Ready. Vouchers accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 MAISEL STREET have any available units?
2711 MAISEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2711 MAISEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2711 MAISEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 MAISEL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2711 MAISEL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2711 MAISEL STREET offer parking?
No, 2711 MAISEL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2711 MAISEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 MAISEL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 MAISEL STREET have a pool?
No, 2711 MAISEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2711 MAISEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2711 MAISEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 MAISEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 MAISEL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 MAISEL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 MAISEL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
