All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A

2711 Halcyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2711 Halcyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment with Huge Yard on Quiet Block

Property Highlights
-Large Rooms
-2 Level Apartment
-Washer & Dryer in Unit
-Huge Backyard
-Quiet Block
-Finished Basement

(RLNE5020275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have any available units?
2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A offer parking?
No, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland