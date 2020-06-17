Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A
2711 Halcyon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2711 Halcyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment with Huge Yard on Quiet Block
Property Highlights
-Large Rooms
-2 Level Apartment
-Washer & Dryer in Unit
-Huge Backyard
-Quiet Block
-Finished Basement
(RLNE5020275)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have any available units?
2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A offer parking?
No, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 Halcyon Ave Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland