2710 Woodview Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2710 Woodview Rd
2710 Woodview Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2710 Woodview Road, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom in Cherry Hill. Short walk to public transit. $1100.00/mo, $500.00 security deposit. Call Keenan at 410-493-9260.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2710 Woodview Rd have any available units?
2710 Woodview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2710 Woodview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Woodview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Woodview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 Woodview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd offer parking?
No, 2710 Woodview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 Woodview Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd have a pool?
No, 2710 Woodview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd have accessible units?
No, 2710 Woodview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Woodview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2710 Woodview Rd has units with air conditioning.
