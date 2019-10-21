All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2710 Woodview Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2710 Woodview Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2710 Woodview Rd

2710 Woodview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Cherry Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2710 Woodview Road, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom in Cherry Hill. Short walk to public transit. $1100.00/mo, $500.00 security deposit. Call Keenan at 410-493-9260.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Woodview Rd have any available units?
2710 Woodview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2710 Woodview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Woodview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Woodview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 Woodview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd offer parking?
No, 2710 Woodview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 Woodview Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd have a pool?
No, 2710 Woodview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd have accessible units?
No, 2710 Woodview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Woodview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Woodview Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2710 Woodview Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland