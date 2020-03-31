Rent Calculator
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM
2710 CYLBURN AVENUE
2710 Cylburn Avenue
Location
2710 Cylburn Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Levindale
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lower level private entrance two bedroom apartment, with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, on bus line, walking distance to Sinai Hospital.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE have any available units?
2710 CYLBURN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE have?
Some of 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2710 CYLBURN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 CYLBURN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
