Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A
2709 Hanon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2709 Hanson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cheswolde
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 800; Parking: 2 Car ; Monthly rent: $1065.00; IMRID8294
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A have any available units?
2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A have?
Some of 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A offers parking.
Does 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A have a pool?
No, 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A have accessible units?
No, 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Hanson Avenue Unit: 2713-2A has units with dishwashers.
