2709 East Chase Street
2709 East Chase Street

2709 East Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

2709 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Biddle Street

This Beautiful townhouse in East Baltimore features wall to wall carpet, Nice size kitchen, and a fenced in backyard! The basment is a nice size perfect for storing things! This house is located not to far from Clifton Park and golf course! The property has 2 bedrooms with a walk through and a 1 bathroom. $45 application fee for background and credit check. Only a $49.00 security deposit! This house is a must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $49, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 East Chase Street have any available units?
2709 East Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2709 East Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
2709 East Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 East Chase Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 East Chase Street is pet friendly.
Does 2709 East Chase Street offer parking?
No, 2709 East Chase Street does not offer parking.
Does 2709 East Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 East Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 East Chase Street have a pool?
No, 2709 East Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 2709 East Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 2709 East Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 East Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 East Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 East Chase Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 East Chase Street does not have units with air conditioning.
