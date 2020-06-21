All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:14 AM

2707 Saint Paul Street 3

2707 Saint Paul Street · (443) 637-2207
Location

2707 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large, sunny third floor apartment with outdoor deck. Currently configured as a 1 bedroom with large living room and eat-in kitchen, but could be set up as a 2 BR.

Rent includes water and heat.

Easy to live with or without a car. Walk to Johns Hopkins. There's ample street parking, the Hopkins shuttle stops across the street, and the Charm City Circulator to Penn Station, downtown and Federal Hill stops only two blocks away. Just a short walk to all that Charles Village and Remington have to offer!

Laundry in building. Pets considered with additional deposit and pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 have any available units?
2707 Saint Paul Street 3 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Saint Paul Street 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 offer parking?
No, 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 have a pool?
No, 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 Saint Paul Street 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
