2707 Saint Paul Street 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Large, sunny third floor apartment with outdoor deck. Currently configured as a 1 bedroom with large living room and eat-in kitchen, but could be set up as a 2 BR.



Rent includes water and heat.



Easy to live with or without a car. Walk to Johns Hopkins. There's ample street parking, the Hopkins shuttle stops across the street, and the Charm City Circulator to Penn Station, downtown and Federal Hill stops only two blocks away. Just a short walk to all that Charles Village and Remington have to offer!



Laundry in building. Pets considered with additional deposit and pet rent.