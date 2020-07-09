Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
2704 BERYL AVENUE
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM
2704 BERYL AVENUE
2704 Beryl Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2704 Beryl Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Biddle Street
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Close to Johns Hopkins, Shopping and More! Hardwood Floors, VCT Floors and Finished Basement! A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2704 BERYL AVENUE have any available units?
2704 BERYL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2704 BERYL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2704 BERYL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 BERYL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2704 BERYL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2704 BERYL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2704 BERYL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2704 BERYL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 BERYL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 BERYL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2704 BERYL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2704 BERYL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2704 BERYL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 BERYL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 BERYL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 BERYL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 BERYL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
