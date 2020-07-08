All apartments in Baltimore
2702 MATHEWS STREET
2702 MATHEWS STREET

2702 Mathews Street · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Mathews Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Better Waverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This up and coming property is part of the Harwood Community Renovation Project. All new floors, walls, roof, windows, HVAC, all new appliances, granite counters, new cabinets, nothing untouched!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 MATHEWS STREET have any available units?
2702 MATHEWS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 MATHEWS STREET have?
Some of 2702 MATHEWS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 MATHEWS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2702 MATHEWS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 MATHEWS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2702 MATHEWS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2702 MATHEWS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2702 MATHEWS STREET offers parking.
Does 2702 MATHEWS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 MATHEWS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 MATHEWS STREET have a pool?
No, 2702 MATHEWS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2702 MATHEWS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2702 MATHEWS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 MATHEWS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 MATHEWS STREET has units with dishwashers.

