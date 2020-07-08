2702 MATHEWS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This up and coming property is part of the Harwood Community Renovation Project. All new floors, walls, roof, windows, HVAC, all new appliances, granite counters, new cabinets, nothing untouched!