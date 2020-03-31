2701 WHITE AVENUE

RENT JUST REDUCED FROM $1500.00 TO $1400.00 ****SPECIAL ON SECURITY DEPOSIT & RENT**** 3 BEDROOM, FINISHED BASEMENT, LARGE BACKYARD..... Inquire Within - (A MUST SEE!!!!) IF APPROVED, SECURITY DEPOSIT WILL BE $800.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
