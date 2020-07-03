All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1

2699 Saint Benedict Street · No Longer Available
Location

2699 Saint Benedict Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Very nice first floor apartment with basement! New paint, carpet throughout, washer and dryer, fenced rear yard. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 have any available units?
2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2699 Saint Benedict Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

